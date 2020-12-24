Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc is a self advised Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust organized to pursue opportunities in the lodging industry. Initial assets consist of six hotels comprised of four Embassy Suites and two Radisson properties as well as eight asset management and consulting agreements. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. B. Riley cut their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.12.

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.38. 144,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,077. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($9.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($15.30) by $6.04. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 53.75%. Analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,573,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 1,493,455 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 942,892 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $466,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,638.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 129,861 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

