$995.32 Million in Sales Expected for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) will report sales of $995.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prologis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $986.25 million and the highest is $1.00 billion. Prologis posted sales of $723.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year sales of $3.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,573,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,503,588,000 after buying an additional 2,758,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,054,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,694,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,834 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 26,018,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,428,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,747,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,469,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,088 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,307,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $961,972,000 after acquiring an additional 717,531 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PLD traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.28. The company had a trading volume of 28,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,095. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $112.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

