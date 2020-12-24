$4.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) will post $4.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.19 billion and the highest is $4.22 billion. Avnet reported sales of $4.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year sales of $17.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.06 billion to $17.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.15 billion to $17.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avnet.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion.

AVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Avnet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Longbow Research upgraded Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

In other Avnet news, Director Oleg Khaykin purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $290,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 39.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 5,219.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Blue Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avnet during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVT traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,771. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.04. Avnet has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $42.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avnet (AVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.