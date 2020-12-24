Nimiq (NIM) Price Up 0.2% This Week

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and BTC-Alpha. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $16.80 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,502.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $607.02 or 0.02582719 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.06 or 0.00459764 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.47 or 0.01227396 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.63 or 0.00640919 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005784 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00253133 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00023306 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00064909 BTC.

About Nimiq

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,801,708,001 coins and its circulating supply is 7,057,958,001 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN, BTC-Alpha and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.