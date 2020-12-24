$246.77 Million in Sales Expected for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will announce $246.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $272.00 million and the lowest is $208.81 million. Moelis & Company reported sales of $223.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year sales of $768.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $730.06 million to $793.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $899.69 million, with estimates ranging from $792.41 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.57 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on MC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Moelis & Company stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $47.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,335. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.19. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $47.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.06%.

In other Moelis & Company news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,244,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,008.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 18,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $710,619.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,811.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,715 shares of company stock valued at $3,520,692 in the last quarter. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 190.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 46.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

