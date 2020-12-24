THORChain (RUNE) Price Hits $0.92

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. THORChain has a market cap of $145.02 million and approximately $16.15 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One THORChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00003893 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00136390 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00021700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.18 or 0.00672790 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00151269 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.27 or 0.00371170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00062815 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00095422 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

