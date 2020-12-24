Rocket Pool (RPL) Market Cap Hits $23.30 Million

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded down 19% against the dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $23.30 million and approximately $818,133.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for approximately $2.27 or 0.00009641 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool (CRYPTO:RPL) is a token. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net

Rocket Pool Token Trading

Rocket Pool can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

