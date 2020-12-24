-$0.58 EPS Expected for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) This Quarter

Analysts expect MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) to announce ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.96) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). MacroGenics posted earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full year earnings of ($3.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.56) to ($2.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded MacroGenics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.09.

In other news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $31,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,077.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,500 shares of company stock worth $55,375. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in MacroGenics by 5.9% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in MacroGenics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 209,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in MacroGenics by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in MacroGenics by 3.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

MGNX stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.30. 11,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,818. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.43. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $32.18.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

