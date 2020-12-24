Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues Earnings Results

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.66. 38,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,121,315. Paychex has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.36 and its 200-day moving average is $80.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

In related news, Director Joseph Doody sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total value of $941,159.80. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $1,169,174.86. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 556,920 shares of company stock valued at $48,110,881. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.69.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

