Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Sogou from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sogou during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,727,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sogou in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,809,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sogou in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,846,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sogou by 68,239.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 615,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after buying an additional 614,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Sogou during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,797,000. Institutional investors own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

SOGO traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $8.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,851. Sogou has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.54.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $216.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.70 million. Sogou had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 3.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Sogou will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Sogou Company Profile

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

