Analysts Set Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Target Price at $65.69

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.94.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WLK shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WLK traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $81.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,110. Westlake Chemical has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $84.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.13%.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 24,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,849,454.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,989.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $355,027.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,649 shares of company stock worth $6,672,553. 73.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLK. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 1.9% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 50.0% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. 28.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Featured Story: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.