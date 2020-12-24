Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Apollo Global Management reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Global Management.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $501.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.10 million. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APO. Morgan Stanley raised Apollo Global Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.86.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,353. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.33 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $55.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,364,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,552,000 after purchasing an additional 62,922 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,226,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth $1,330,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth $2,147,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 28.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Global Management (APO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.