Brokerages Set Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) PT at $487.83

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $487.84.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total value of $6,724,279.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,637,062.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,246 shares of company stock valued at $18,220,461 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.7% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 117,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,040,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,136,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 82.7% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,553.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 47,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,762,000 after acquiring an additional 44,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $457.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The stock has a market cap of $181.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $472.99 and its 200 day moving average is $428.01.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.