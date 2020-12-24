HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Down 6.9%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) dropped 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.56 and last traded at $19.67. Approximately 2,672,908 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 3,149,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.

HUYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HUYA from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered HUYA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HUYA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.77.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in HUYA during the third quarter worth about $96,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in HUYA by 125.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in HUYA during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in HUYA during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in HUYA during the second quarter worth about $254,000. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

