ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Stock Price Down 8.2%

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) shares were down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.33 and last traded at $46.75. Approximately 2,281,982 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,237,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.90.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.54.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 91.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

