Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Shares Down 6.9%

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) fell 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.73. 975,266 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,136,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gold Standard Ventures during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Quilter Plc grew its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 708.3% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 194,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Gold Standard Ventures during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 200.1% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 9,010,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after buying an additional 6,008,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 15.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,996,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,554 shares during the last quarter.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada. The company also holds a 100% right, title, and interest in mining claims with gold and silver deposit in Lewis Gold project that is located in the Battle Mountain Mining District in Lander County, Nevada.

