AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Trading Down 5.5%

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM)’s stock price fell 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $2.06. 5,184,427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 5,096,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of AIM ImmunoTech from $4.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

Get AIM ImmunoTech alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 50.01, a current ratio of 50.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 6,823.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Thomas K. Equels purchased 14,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $25,000.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,536.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 5.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile (NYSE:AIM)

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecule for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for AIM ImmunoTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIM ImmunoTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.