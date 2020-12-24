Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives $92.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hasbro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Hasbro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

In related news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $609,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 75,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $6,301,625.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,123,140.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 3,542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HAS traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.05. 7,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,102. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

