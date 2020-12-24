The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.35.

BNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research initiated coverage on The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.04 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.50 to $66.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 46.2% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 40.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BNS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.49. 30,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,505. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $56.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.53. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 67.67%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

