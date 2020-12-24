The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Receives $149.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.13.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,706. The Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $161.83. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.79.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Hershey will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $36,357.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,604.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total transaction of $368,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,121 shares in the company, valued at $23,601,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,756 shares of company stock worth $1,107,182 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hershey by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2.0% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 3.6% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 251.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

