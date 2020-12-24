Idle 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $624,540.00 (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Idle token can currently be purchased for about $4.63 or 0.00019784 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a total market capitalization of $3.41 million and $624,540.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Idle has traded 36.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00136419 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00021777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.85 or 0.00674975 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00151301 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.28 or 0.00373206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00062741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00094988 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 736,993 tokens. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Idle Token Trading

Idle can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IDLEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.