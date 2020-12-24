$18.48 Million in Sales Expected for eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) will announce $18.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for eGain’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.54 million. eGain posted sales of $18.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full year sales of $75.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.97 million to $76.46 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $85.82 million, with estimates ranging from $82.88 million to $88.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover eGain.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 million. eGain had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of eGain in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of eGain in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on eGain from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of EGAN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.63. 12,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,853. eGain has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.63 million, a PE ratio of 50.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48.

In related news, Director Phiroz P. Darukhanavala sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $289,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $540,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 816,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,718,645.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,709 shares of company stock worth $1,073,862 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in eGain by 4,000.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of eGain during the third quarter worth $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 298.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 71.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of eGain during the second quarter worth $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eGain (EGAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.