TigerCash (TCH) Price Hits $0.0071 on Major Exchanges

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One TigerCash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $397,069.32 and approximately $2.19 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TigerCash has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.18 or 0.00562319 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 46.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. TigerCash's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash's official website is www.cointiger.com .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

