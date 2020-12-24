Energycoin (ENRG) 1-Day Volume Tops $12.00

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Energycoin has a market capitalization of $256,783.89 and approximately $12.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Energycoin has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Energycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energycoin alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00007081 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Energycoin Coin Profile

ENRG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu

Energycoin Coin Trading

Energycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ENRGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Energycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.