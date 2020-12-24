SolarCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,840.00 (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 24th. One SolarCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SolarCoin has a total market cap of $790,180.90 and approximately $2,840.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded 43.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SolarCoin

SLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,138,890 coins and its circulating supply is 62,046,190 coins. SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

