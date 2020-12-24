ProxyNode (PRX) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded up 48.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One ProxyNode coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. ProxyNode has a market cap of $62,186.81 and approximately $90.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ProxyNode has traded down 50.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1,329.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00033641 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.97 or 0.00398559 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00027915 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002521 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $330.73 or 0.01417777 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About ProxyNode

PRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 178,342,984 coins. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

