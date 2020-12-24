Spendcoin (SPND) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $625,850.00

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, Spendcoin has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. Spendcoin has a market cap of $9.20 million and $625,850.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spendcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Token Store and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spendcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00137273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00021863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.13 or 0.00674350 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00152249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.27 or 0.00374561 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00062966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00095862 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,275,068,796 tokens. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org . The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation

Spendcoin Token Trading

Spendcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spendcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spendcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.