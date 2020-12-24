BitDegree Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11.00 (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 24th. BitDegree has a total market cap of $379,906.26 and approximately $11.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitDegree has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. One BitDegree token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, IDEX, HitBTC and Tidex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00047540 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004860 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.96 or 0.00330300 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00031138 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00016879 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About BitDegree

BitDegree (BDG) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitDegree

BitDegree can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Tidex, IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDegree using one of the exchanges listed above.

