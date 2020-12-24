National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) vs. ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) Critical Review

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) and ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

National General has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICC has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for National General and ICC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National General 0 4 0 0 2.00 ICC 0 0 0 0 N/A

National General currently has a consensus target price of $30.25, suggesting a potential downside of 11.29%. Given National General’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe National General is more favorable than ICC.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National General and ICC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National General $5.18 billion 0.75 $348.07 million $2.75 12.40 ICC $59.53 million 0.77 $4.29 million N/A N/A

National General has higher revenue and earnings than ICC.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.9% of National General shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of ICC shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of National General shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of ICC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares National General and ICC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National General 8.70% 19.94% 4.78% ICC 5.10% 4.22% 1.60%

Summary

National General beats ICC on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage; and homeowners insurance products consisting of property and liability coverages for one-and two-family, and owner-occupied residences; and additional personal umbrella coverage to the homeowners. It also provides small business automobile insurance products, which covers liability and physical damage caused by light-to-medium duty commercial vehicles; motorcycle insurance products for various types of motorcycles, golf carts, and all-terrain vehicles; and lender-placed insurance products, including fire, home, and flood products, as well as collateral protection insurance and guaranteed asset protection products for automobiles. It sells its products through retail store fronts, web/mobile, phone contact centers, and kiosks; and agents and affinity partners. The company's Accident and Health segment provides accident and non-major medical health insurance products, such as accident/AD&D coverage in the event of bodily injury or death due to accidental means; hospital indemnity; short-term medical plans; cancer/critical illness policies; stop loss programs; medicare supplement insurance policies; basic dental coverage; and life insurance products for individuals. It sells its products through agents, managing general underwriters, employers, Internet; and directly. The company was formerly known as American Capital Acquisition Corporation. National General Holdings Corp. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

ICC Company Profile

ICC Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. It markets products through a network of 176 independent agents in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. ICC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rock Island, Illinois.

