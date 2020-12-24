Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PROS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.17). PROS posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $61.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. PROS’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

In other PROS news, EVP John C. P. Allessio sold 2,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $90,847.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at $266,401.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PROS in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in PROS during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PROS by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in PROS during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in PROS during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PRO traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.87. 1,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 1.54. PROS has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $68.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.67.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

