Analysts Anticipate Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) to report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Element Solutions posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Element Solutions.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $477.50 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Element Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

Element Solutions stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,304. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.97. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

In other Element Solutions news, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $5,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patricia Mount sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 53,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 248,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

