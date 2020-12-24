Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Trading Down 5.1%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.82 and last traded at $5.90. Approximately 8,020,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 9,799,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

HL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -125.40, a PEG ratio of 152.70 and a beta of 2.08.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.0037 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 330.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

