SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Trading Up 5.8%

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) shares were up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.23 and last traded at $8.02. Approximately 2,872,259 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 3,009,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered SPI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average of $4.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPI Energy stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 1.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPI Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPI)

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

