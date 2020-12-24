Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) shares rose 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.77. Approximately 1,266,654 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 925,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

JE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Just Energy Group from $14.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Just Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Just Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.09.

The company has a market cap of $232.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($1.19). Just Energy Group had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $487.56 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Just Energy Group by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 591,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 364,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Just Energy Group by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,152,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,008,652 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,526,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,750,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $569,000.

About Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE)

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

