NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Trading 5% Higher

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)’s share price traded up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $10.92. 1,040,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 464,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

The company has a current ratio of 51.73, a quick ratio of 51.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $294.27 million, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of -0.42.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). NextCure had a negative net margin of 65.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that NextCure, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXTC. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in NextCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $592,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in NextCure by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NextCure by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in NextCure by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NextCure by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

About NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC)

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

