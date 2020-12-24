Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.93 and last traded at $25.73. Approximately 474,339 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 828,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

LAKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.47. The company has a market capitalization of $217.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of -0.01.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.61. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 30.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAKE. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 228.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the second quarter worth $157,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 4.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 94.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 20,699 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the second quarter worth $241,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

