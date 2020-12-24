Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.93 and last traded at $25.73. Approximately 474,339 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 828,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.
LAKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.47. The company has a market capitalization of $217.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of -0.01.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAKE. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 228.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the second quarter worth $157,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 4.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 94.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 20,699 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the second quarter worth $241,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lakeland Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAKE)
Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.
