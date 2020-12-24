Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) rose 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.73. Approximately 606,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 767,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

WVE has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist increased their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86. The stock has a market cap of $435.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.35.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.13). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WVE. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,225,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,193,000 after acquiring an additional 773,207 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 931,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 638,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 857.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 685,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 614,025 shares during the period. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,653,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.