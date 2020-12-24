Analysts Set Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Target Price at $34.00

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.36.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

DEI stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,478. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $45.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.72.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.41). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $216.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In related news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan purchased 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $78,804.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,735,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,316,785.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan purchased 39,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $997,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,735,841 shares in the company, valued at $69,435,644.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

