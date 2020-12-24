Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.44.

SPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 119.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 9,200.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 17.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 40.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPB traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $76.30. 2,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,238. Spectrum Brands has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $75.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.48. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

