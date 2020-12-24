Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $229.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDOC. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

In other news, insider Yulun Wang sold 6,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,221,689.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.50, for a total transaction of $154,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,350 shares of company stock worth $13,593,096 over the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 150.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.00. 57,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,239,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.79. The firm has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.61 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $81.30 and a twelve month high of $253.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

