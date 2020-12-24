IDEX (IDEX) Price Reaches $0.0337

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. One IDEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $18.98 million and $192,442.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00136385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00021807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.47 or 0.00674425 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00151263 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.27 or 0.00373782 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00062572 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00095288 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,504,659 tokens. IDEX's official website is idex.market

The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

