Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Trading Up 6%

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) shares were up 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 987,936 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 225% from the average daily volume of 304,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDTX shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cidara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cidara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

The company has a market capitalization of $90.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 662.48% and a negative return on equity of 165.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James E. Levine purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $45,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $47,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $74,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 89.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

