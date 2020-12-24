Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) rose 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.98 and last traded at $13.82. Approximately 238,050 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 264,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.

PRTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Prothena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.85.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.09). Prothena had a negative net margin of 11,399.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 79.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the second quarter valued at $110,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the second quarter valued at $120,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

