Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) rose 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.98 and last traded at $13.82. Approximately 238,050 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 264,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.
PRTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Prothena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.85.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 79.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the second quarter valued at $110,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the second quarter valued at $120,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Prothena Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTA)
Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.
