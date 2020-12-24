South Mountain Merger (NASDAQ:SMMC) Stock Price Up 6.3%

South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMC) shares rose 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.48 and last traded at $16.25. Approximately 742,995 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 279,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.28.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Mountain Merger during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in South Mountain Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $633,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in South Mountain Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,568,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in South Mountain Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,896,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in South Mountain Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,930,000. 43.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South Mountain Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

