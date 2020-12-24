Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)’s stock price traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1,285.19 and last traded at $1,277.08. 2,497,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 2,530,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,197.26.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. 140166 began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. Cleveland Research started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,050.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,047.97.

The company has a market capitalization of $149.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,008.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,034.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $990.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Shopify by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Shopify by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Shopify by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Company Profile (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

