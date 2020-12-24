Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)’s stock price traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1,285.19 and last traded at $1,277.08. 2,497,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 2,530,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,197.26.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. 140166 began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. Cleveland Research started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,050.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,047.97.
The company has a market capitalization of $149.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,008.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,034.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $990.13.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Shopify by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Shopify by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Shopify by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shopify Company Profile (NYSE:SHOP)
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
