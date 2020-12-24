Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) were up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.15. Approximately 1,568,814 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,297,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Polar Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $63.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 0.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Polar Power in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Polar Power during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Polar Power during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

About Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC), power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. The company serves telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers.

