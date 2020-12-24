Brokerages Set Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) PT at $75.00

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

DOX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Amdocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,162 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 233,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,677,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amdocs stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.67. The company had a trading volume of 9,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,154. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.02. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $77.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Amdocs’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amdocs will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, media industry, and other service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services, including offer end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, data and intelligence, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that address various service provider business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

