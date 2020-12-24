Proton Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.05 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last seven days, Proton has traded down 19% against the US dollar. Proton has a total market cap of $11.05 million and approximately $595,306.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton token can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00047437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.31 or 0.00330740 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00031053 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00016826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Proton

XPR is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,173,332,121 tokens. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com

Proton Token Trading

Proton can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

