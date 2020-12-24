$14.01 Million in Sales Expected for CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) will report sales of $14.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CTO Realty Growth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.48 million and the lowest is $13.54 million. CTO Realty Growth reported sales of $11.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth will report full year sales of $53.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.96 million to $54.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $60.14 million, with estimates ranging from $58.39 million to $61.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CTO Realty Growth.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.59). CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 181.83%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 million.

CTO has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

CTO traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.07. 535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,868. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.73. The company has a market cap of $189.01 million, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. CTO Realty Growth has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $66.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Income Properties, Management Services, Commercial Loan Investments, and Real Estate Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 24 single-tenant and six multi-tenant income-producing properties with approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable space; full or fractional subsurface oil, gas, and mineral interests underlying approximately 455,000 surface acres in 20 counties in Florida, as well as owned land in downtown Daytona Beach, Florida.

