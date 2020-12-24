Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

FURCF has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised Faurecia S.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

OTCMKTS FURCF remained flat at $$36.80 on Friday. Faurecia S.E. has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $55.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.40.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

